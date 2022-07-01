Gilas awaits Kai Sotto decision as Fiba Asia Cup nears

WITH Kai Sotto still left unsigned for the NBA Summer League, Gilas Pilipinas is keeping its fingers crossed the young Filipino will consider suiting up for the national team in the FIBA Asia Cup.

National head coach Chot Reyes said the door remains very much open for the 7-foot-4 Sotto to join Gilas in the July 12 to 24 meet in Indonesia.

So far, no official statement has been released by Sotto’s handlers with less than a week left before the Summer League kicks off in Las Vegas.

“Well, they (Sotto camp) will have to decide in two days’ time. So far we haven’t heard from them,” said Reyes on Friday.

“But we still have our standing offer to them,” added the Gilas coach, who also stands as the country’s basketball program director. “Sana nga maglaro siya.”

Sotto coming over and playing with a hybrid Gilas team is part of the process of preparing the Filipinos for next year’s FIBA World Cup.

His presence should also be an added boost to a Gilas side that is cramping in training for its campaigns in both the World Cup qualifiers and Asia Cup.

The Filipinos are arriving from New Zealand on Friday night after losing to the Tall Blacks, 106-60.

They’re set to play India on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena, take a two-day rest, and then begin training for the Asia Cup.

“That’s all part of the process. Kailangan masanay yung young ones natin to play quality competition like that because that’s just going to help them and prepare them for the bigger task at hand,” added Reyes.

