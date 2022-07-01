Kai Sotto still unsigned as NBA Summer League about to tip off

KAI Sotto remains absent in any of the rosters as the NBA Summer League is set to begin.

Will Kai Sotto get to play in Summer League?

NBA teams have slowly been formalizing their rosters, although the two teams which fans speculate would snag the Filipino wunderkind -- the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat -- have already finalized their lineups before the summer showcase.

The Kings, of course, have Jimmy Alapag in their coaching staff, while the Heat have enlisted Tim Cone for their respective campaigns.

Unlike Sotto, though, other Asian talents will attempt to impress coaches and scouts in their run in the NBA Summer League.

Arkansas center Jaylin Williams, who's of Vietnamese descent, was taken 34th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and will suit up for the Summer League team of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There are also undrafted talents who signed two-way deals in Fil-Am guard Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers) for the Toronto Raptors, Vietnamese-American guard Johnny Juzang (UCLA) for the Utah Jazz, and Chinese forward Fanbo Zeng (G League Ignite) for the Indiana Pacers.

Continue reading below ↓

Also getting opportunities in the NBA Summer League are Chinese forward Guo Haowen for the Dallas Mavericks and Japanese swingman Yudai Baba for the Golden State Warriors.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There will be three tournaments in this year's NBA Summer League circuit with the annual California Classic opening the festivities from July 2 to 5 with just four teams, namely the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat, and the Sacramento Kings.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Salt Lake City Summer League will also host the Utah Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Oklahoma City Thunder from July 5 to 7, while all 30 teams will participate in the Las Vegas Summer League from July 7 to 17.

Past aspirants like Japeth Aguilar, Bobby Ray Parks, and Kiefer Ravena saw action in these games as they tried to live up their NBA dreams.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.