ONLY half of the job is done as the bigger battle is yet to come for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup.

Coach Lester del Rosario said the Filipinos are now gearing for the tough task ahead after making it to the main draw of the tournament in Singapore.

The son of the late coach Aric Del Rosario said Joseph Eriobu, Samboy De Leon, Lervin Flores, and team captain Almond Vosotros are all in high spirits following a two-game sweep of their assignments in the qualifying round to advance.

"Okay ang mga players. Gustong manalo talaga para sa bansa. Hopefully, makuha yung next round," he said.

Gilas will meet Singapore and China in the main draw.

Gilas 3x3 prepare for games against Singapore and China. PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

The game against the host is at 3 p.m. before meeting the Chinese at 6 p.m.

While the Filipinos had the benefit of a one day rest, the team still practiced and then attended the opening ceremony on Friday.

"Long day pa rin, e," said Del Rosario, who is making his first stint as national team head coach.

The top two teams from out of the four groups will advance in the knockout stage.

