Vosotros catches fire late, sends Gilas to 3x3 Asia Cup main draw

ALMOND Vosotros caught fire late as Gilas Pilipinas torched Indonesia, 21-15, to advance to the main draw of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup Thursday in Singapore.

The TNT Tropang Giga gunner drilled five deuces for his game-high 11 points, including the winner with 4:00 left to push the Philippines to the final 12 and send the enthusiastic Pinoy crowd happy.

"We're so happy and blessed na lahat ng kababayan na Pilipino nandyan," he said on the heels of sweeping Group C of the qualifying draw.

Joseph Eriobu kept Gilas afloat early on, scoring eight of the first 10 points as the Filipinos seized the early lead.

But after Julian Alexandre Chalias gave Indonesia the 11-10 lead, Vosotros then went on to fire the final 11 points for the Philippines to deliver its second win of the day.

Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores both scored one point each in the conquest.

Gilas will now face hosts Singapore and Group H top team China in Group C of the main draw set on Saturday.

Sandy Aziz led Indonesia with 11 points, while Muhammad Reza Guntara had three in the loss.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 21 -- Vosotros 11, Eriobu 8, de Leon 1, Flores 1.

INDONESIA 15 -- Aziz 11, Guntara 3, Chalias 1, Disi 0.

