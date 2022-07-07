Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 7
    FIBA

    Vosotros catches fire late, sends Gilas to 3x3 Asia Cup main draw

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Almond Vosotros Joseph Eriobu Gilas Pilipinas 3x3
    Almond Vosotros and Joseph Eriobu celebrate their victory.
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    ALMOND Vosotros caught fire late as Gilas Pilipinas torched Indonesia, 21-15, to advance to the main draw of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup Thursday in Singapore.

    Gilas Pilipinas in Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

    The TNT Tropang Giga gunner drilled five deuces for his game-high 11 points, including the winner with 4:00 left to push the Philippines to the final 12 and send the enthusiastic Pinoy crowd happy.

    "We're so happy and blessed na lahat ng kababayan na Pilipino nandyan," he said on the heels of sweeping Group C of the qualifying draw.

    Joseph Eriobu kept Gilas afloat early on, scoring eight of the first 10 points as the Filipinos seized the early lead.

    But after Julian Alexandre Chalias gave Indonesia the 11-10 lead, Vosotros then went on to fire the final 11 points for the Philippines to deliver its second win of the day.

    Samboy de Leon and Lervin Flores both scored one point each in the conquest.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Gilas will now face hosts Singapore and Group H top team China in Group C of the main draw set on Saturday.

    Sandy Aziz led Indonesia with 11 points, while Muhammad Reza Guntara had three in the loss.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Scores:

      PHILIPPINES 21 -- Vosotros 11, Eriobu 8, de Leon 1, Flores 1.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      INDONESIA 15 -- Aziz 11, Guntara 3, Chalias 1, Disi 0.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Almond Vosotros and Joseph Eriobu celebrate their victory.
      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again