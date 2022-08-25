Gilas 2014 team joins Catriona Gray as World Cup local envoys

MISS Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and members of the 2014 Gilas Pilipinas team have been chosen as local ambassadress and ambassadors of the country’s co-hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup next year.

The Philippine envoys were formally introduced on Thursday during the one-year countdown for the staging of the 2023 world basketball championship.

The 28-year-old Gray was joined by PBA players LA Tenorio, Jeff Chan, Larry Fonacier, and Gary David at the TV 5 studio during the special event also attended by top executives of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas led by president Al S. Panlilio, vice president Ricky Vargas, executive director Sonny Barrios, and Executive Director of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 David Crocker.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

“I think it’s really the pride that is overflowing from our kababayans when we see each other excel, what more so in the stage of sports and in basketball,” said the stunning Filipina of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It really reminds of that feeling of support that I had when I also represented our country on the international stage and now being able to not only represent the Philippines once again in this capacity, but to also encourage our countrymen to express their support and love for our athletes as they go out there and represent and really carry high the Philippine flag in the arena of sports because it brings so much pride and joy,” added Gray.

“And I really looked forward to warmly welcoming the world’s eyes and also our visitors here to the Philippines knowing that we will have a celebration like no other.”

Tenorio said it’s an honor for the entire Gilas team to be chosen as World Cup ambassadors, recalling how they once tried to make the entire country proud following their gallant stand in the quadrennial meet eight years ago when the Filipinos made it back to the world championship after a 36-year absence.

“Sobrang thankful kami sa opportunity. Before when we were playing back in 2014 in the World Cup, I’m sure you guys are cheering for us. And a lot these guys playing now for our team were cheering for us,” said the Barangay Ginebra guard.

“Now it’s our time to give back. Its time for us to share also our experience when we were playing back for the country. So we’re looking forward kung anuman ang puwede naming maitulong as ambassadors.”

Other members of that Philippine men’s team eight years ago include June Mar Fajardo, Jimmy Alapag, Marc Pingris, Ranidel De Ocampo, Gabe Norwood, Jayson Castro, Paul Lee, Japeth Aguilar, and Andray Blatche.

