Scottie thrilled to carry all-around Ginebra play over to Gilas

IT shouldn't come as a surprise that finally, Scottie Thompson played his best game for Gilas Pilipinas to date.

The reigning PBA MVP flirted with a triple-double with his eight points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists and help the Philippines get a 74-66 victory over Jordan in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on Friday.

Quite frankly, Thompson just stayed true to his game.

Scottie Thompson on Ginebra numbers for Gilas

"Doon talaga ako komportable. Kung ano yung best ko na maitutulong sa team, yun ang ginagawa ko sa Ginebra at hoping ako noon na madala ko dito sa Gilas. Thankful ako kasi napapakita ko yun," he said.

Thompson was in control for the whole game as he set the table for the Pinoys with his nice dimes while also re-energizing the visitors as he got board after board against the taller Jordanian foes.

The Digos native also understood that he doesn't really need to score in bunches, well aware of the offensive firepower that this group possesses.

"Hindi ako focused sa scoring but pag may chance, gina-grab ko lang kasi maraming key players dyan. Nandyan si CJ [Perez], andyan si Ray Parks, Dwight [Ramos]," he said.

"Ayaw ko na makipag-agawan. Gusto ko mag-stick ako sa role ko as a point guard na kailangan ma-spread ko yung bola sa kanila kasi minsan nagkakasabay sila so kailangan ko mai-balance yung touches nila, especially nandyan si Kai [Sotto]."

Through it all, Thompson is just grateful for the chance to once again represent his country and he's hopeful that he, together with the rest of the national team, can sustain this groove in the game against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

"Talagang thankful ako sa opportunity na ito na nali-lead ko sila as a point guard," he said. "Sabi ni coach Chot [Reyes] bago kami lumipad dito, wala si Kiefer [Ravena] so next man up and everybody should step up. Kaunti lang yung point guard and thankful kasi kahit papaano naibigay ko yung best ko dito sa game. Lahat kami binigay namin yung best namin para sa mga kababayan namin dito."

"Malaking bagay sa amin tong panalo na ito coming to Saudi, at least yung confidence namin mataas. Syempre home court nila, so sana mas mahigitan pa namin yung energy namin sa Saudi kasi malaking bagay din yun for us."