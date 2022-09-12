Giannis rallies Greece past Czech Republic and into last eight

GIANNIS Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Greece overcame the Czech Republic, 94-88, on Sunday in Berlin to advance to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

Greece survived a tough challenge from the Czech Republic, taking control in the fourth after three close quarters.

Nick Calathes had 14 points and Ioannis Papapetrou added 13 for Greece, which next faces Germany.

Nick Calathes goes 5 for 8 in 28 minutes of play. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Jan Vesely scored 21 on 10 for 13 shooting, while Vojtech Hruban shot 6 for 12 and scored 17 points.

