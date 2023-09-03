Germany leaves Luka, Slovenia searching for answers in 29-point romp

GERMANY sent erstwhile unbeaten Slovenia crashing back to earth with an emphatic 100-71 romp at the 2023 Fiba World Cup in Okinawa on Sunday.

Without the Wagner brothers, Dennis Schroder's 24 points and 10 dimes did the damage on Luka Doncic & Co. to lead five Germans in double figures.

Despite dropping 23 in another efficient shooting night, a Doncic-centric offense could not carry the load as the rest of his squad misfired for the most part.

Slovenia’s 14-point lead at the end of the first frame was erased by its meager nine-point output in the second, with Germany dishing out 27 markers and never looking back.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Both Germany and Slovenia have already locked up their quarterfinal spots ahead of the group stage finale.

But seeding-wise, it will now be the Germans who’ll play the Group L runner-up as Slovenia will face the group winner instead.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The scores:

Germany (100) - Schroder 24, Theis 14, Bonga 12, Giffey 10, Obst 8, Thiemann 7, Lo 6, Voigtmann 4, Hollatz 3, Kramer 2, M. Wagner 0, F. Wagner DNP.

Slovenia (71) - Doncic 23, K. Prepelic 12, Dimec 9, Nikolic 7, Dragic 5, Hrovat 4, B. Prepelic 4, Tobey 4, Cebasek 3, Samar 0, Glas 0, Blazic DNP.

Quarterscores: 11-25; 38-34; 68-52; 100-71.