Giant-killer Latvia reaches quarterfinals in World Cup debut

LATVIA's dream run at the 2023 Fiba World Cup will extend to Manila after it knocked out Brazil, 104-84, in Jakarta on Sunday.

Latvian veteran Andrejs Grazulis, 30, erupted for 24 points as the European side booked its ticket to the final phase of the global showpiece.

Ahead of the group stage finale, the Latvians found themselves stuck in a four-way tie with Brazil, Spain, and Canada at 3-1 (win-loss).

The world No. 29 side etched itself in World Cup folklore as only the third tournament debutant to reach the quarterfinal round since Lithuania (1998) and Czech Republic (2019).

Dubbed as the tournament's giant-slayers, Latvia pulled off back-to-back upsets against 2019 podium placers France and Spain en route to a 4-1 prelims record.

The scores:

Latvia (104) - Grazulis 24, Zagars 17, Da. Bertans 14, A. Kurucs 12, Smits 10, Zoriks 9, R. Kurucs 7, Strautins 7, Skele 4, Cavars 0, Di. Bertans DNP, Pasecniks DNP.

Brazil (84) - Caboclo 20, Santos 14, Dias 13, Meindl 9, Santos 9, Soares 7, Felicio 4, Huertas 4, de Paula 4, Benite 0, Togni DNP, dos Anjos DNP.

Quarterscores: 22-20; 45-42; 81-63; 104-84.