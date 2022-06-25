Gabby Ramos says Gilas Women not settling for anything less than gold

DON'T call it cockiness. Gabby Ramos just knows how high the ceiling is for this Gilas Pilipinas Women unit.

"I have high hopes for this team and I think we're gonna do pretty well. Watch out for us cause it's coming," she said of the Philippines' campaign in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asian Championship in Jordan.

The 6-foot forward backed up her words in a big way, leading Gilas Pilipinas Women to a 104-68 rout of Indonesia on Friday.

Ramos, 15, was all over the floor, puttin up 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and two steals, as the Philippines started the bid to be promoted to Division A on a high note.

"I never like being too confident, not that I'm not confident, but we will go as far as we can. That's the goal: to make it and to win. Our goal is to bring home the gold and we're not gonna settle for anything less," she said.

Ramos is one of the nine Fil-Am talents added to the national women's youth team which converged as early as March with the help of FilAm Nation Select.

"We've been training for a while with the training camp in the United States and in these few weeks that we've been in the Philippines. I'm excited cause we really put in the work, we put in the effort, we put in the time, and we made our sacrifices," she said.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

The Philippines next takes on Syria and Samoa.

"I'm excited for what we're gonna do and I'm ecstatic to be representing this country. You can expect that we'll play as a team and play as one," she said.

"I'm not a cocky person and I'm not gonna say I'll drop so many points because that's not my goal. My goal is to help our team how I can to get to our goal."

