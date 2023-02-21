Gilas shooting, quickness can compensate for lack of size, says Ochefu

WHAT Gilas Pilipinas lacks in size, it can compensate for with its stretch big men shooting.

That’s what Daniel Ochefu believes after testing the mettle of the national pool in practice on Monday night at the Meralco gym.

Invited to simulate the Gilas’ taller foes in the last window of the Fiba World Cup qualifiers in Lebanon and Jordan, the 6-foot-11 Ochefu feels the national team can compete with a small-ball lineup.

Daniel Ochefu on Gilas' undersized squad

“Yeah, I think so, because a lot of their fours are really good off the dribble and really good shooters, so big guys are going to have to come and guard them, too,” said Ochefu, TNT’s second import for the East Asia Super League Champions Week. “And that’s harder for big guys.”

Without Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, Carl Tamayo, and most probably Raymond Almazan. Gilas has June Mar Fajardo as its only legitimate center, forcing stretch big man Kevin Quiambao to step up and seniors debutant Mason Amos to get a real shot at cracking the roster. Naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who stands 6’5”, is also expected to play bigger than his size.

But aside from Gilas’ big men who can shoot, Ochefu knows Gilas has an abundance of backcourt players to make up for the pool’s size disadvantage.

“I think they’re really good,” Ochefu said. “There’s a lot of players, a lot of guards, and fours that can really play, so I think in international competition, you guys can compete very well.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Nigerian-American Ochefu knows what he's talking about, having played for the Nigeria national team that won silver in the 2017 Fiba Africa Championship behind Tunisia.

The 29-year-old Ochefu was glad to help Gilas out as a warm body in practice where 17 pool players showed up.

“It’s cool, definitely a pleasure. I’m glad coach invited me to get some work with the team. The team was good, too. Cool to see them play this weekend.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Next month, Ochefu will get his own taste of international play when he reinforces TNT in the EASL Champions Week starting March 1.

“I’m really excited. I know TNT’s a great organization, very competitive. I’ve been around the team for a couple of days now, so it should be a real good experience playing with these guys and I saw the last two games, the buzzer-beater against San Miguel, so that’s pretty good too.”