Ochefu helps out in practice as 'undersized' Gilas prepares for bigger foes

A smaller GILAS Pilipinas pool gauged how it can stack against towering Lebanon and Jordan squads as it welcomed TNT import Daniel Ochefu to its Monday night practice at the Meralco gym.

Gilas Pilipinas practice February 20

Without Kai Sotto, Japeth Aguilar, Carl Tamayo, and most probably Raymond Almazan, the national dribblers simulated defensive plays against a team anchored by the 6-foot-11 Ochefu, who’s the Tropang Giga’s second import in the East Asia Super League Champions Week.

“We also wanted to get a big body here because we’re already anticipating how we’re going to be overmatched in size against Jordan and Lebanon without Japeth and Kai,” national coach Chot Reyes said. “So we had to do some rebounding work to take a look if we can rebound with small lineups.”

“We’re thankful to Dan for coming in,” he added.

Gilas drew the most attendees in all its Monday practices as 17 players in the 24-man pool showed up.

Naturalized player Justin Brownlee led the attendees alongside PBA stars Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Calvin Oftana, Arvin Tolentino, Chris Newsome, and Raymond Almazan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Japeth Aguilar also came to show support despite his injury, while June Mar Fajardo was supposed to be in, but was absent.

Japan B. League imports Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Jordan Heading, Dwight Ramos, and Ray Parks were accounted for, while college players Kevin Quiambao, Mason Amos, Jerom Lastimosa, and Schonny Winston completed the list.