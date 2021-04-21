Players in East West Private's growing stable other than Kai Sotto

KAI Sotto has carried the country's hopes of becoming its first homegrown player to make it to the NBA.

But as much as he carries the torch in his path to the pros, he's got a bumper crop of support from his handlers at East West Private.

When we say support, it's not just the braintrust for the Cincinnati, Ohio-based firm but also the other players in their stable who have been tirelessly training with the 7-foot-3 teenager.

Beside Sotto, there are also other Filipino talents hoping to get their share of the limelight, with a number of them seeing action in the Cosmic Classic Showcase in Indianapolis back in early April.

And just this Tuesday, Kobe Paras was the latest big name to join that group as he hopes to rekindle his dreams of making it big in the United States.

Let's take a look at the other players under the EWP umbrella.

Sage Tolentino

The Fil-Hawaiian center was one of the targets for Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), at least for its youth team and he has certainly staked his case.

The 17-year-old, who stands at 7 feet, led Maryknoll High School to back-to-back State Championships in Hawaii as he posted 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks for the Spartans in the 2020-21 season.

Tolentino received offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Cincinnati, and Tennessee State, but ultimately committed to Auburn last October.

Cholo Anonuevo

Here's a familiar face.

The Ireland-raised Anonuevo played for Far Eastern University-Diliman and spent two years there.

Anonuevo, who stands 6-foot-4, averaged 9.1 points on 37-percent shooting, on top of 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.1 steals in 26 minutes of play as the Baby Tamaraws finished runner-up in UAAP Season 82.

The 18-year-old initially committed to move up to the FEU seniors team but with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the UAAP season, opted to head to the United States and join EWP.

Anonuevo has since received an offer from Tennessee State University.

Caelum Harris

Harris is also one of SBP's targets and the 16-year-old has already ensured his consideration for future iterations of the national team as he secured his Philippine passport.

The 6-foot-6 swingman is a freshman for Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tennessee and is currently ranked No. 29 in the class of 2024.

Jayden Harper

Harper has garnered much hype as the 6-foot-7 forward showed his worth in his freshman year for Charles D. Owen High School in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

The 16-year-old Fil-Am posted 14.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in his freshman year with the Warhorses in the 2019-20 season.

He is set to graduate high school by 2023.

Ellice "EJ" Kapihe

Kapihe is a 6-foot-5 winger from Honolulu, Hawaii who recently transferred to Hamilton High School in Ohio.

The 16-year-old, who is a part of the class of 2022, averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in his sophomore year for the Kamehameha Kapalama Warriors in Honolulu, Hawaii back in the 2019-20 season.

Luke Tobias

Tobias, 17, is a Fil-Canadian marksman who last suited up for Sir Charles Tupper in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Standing 6-foot-6, he averaged 6.5 points on 36-percent shooting from threes, alongside 4.6 rebounds in his freshman year with the Tigers in the 2018-19 season.

He is a part of the Class of 2022.