    Jordan warms up for Gilas rematch with rout of India

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    jordan vs india
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    JORDAN warmed up for its Monday face-off with Gilas Pilipinas by routing India, 98-63, on Friday night in the sixth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier in Bangalore.

    Jordan actually booked a spot in the World Cup proper even before the match against India, after New Zealand's 110-63 home turf in Christchurch took Saudi Arabia out of the race for spots in the August showpiece.

    READ: Gilas buries Lebanon in a hail of threes

    That did not stop Jordan from performing at a high level against India at around the same time Gilas was putting away its own 107-96 win at home to Lebanon.

    Freddy Ibrahim had 21 points and 13 assists as Jordan improved to 5-4, three games ahead of Saudi Arabia.

      Jordan now travels to Manila to face Gilas Pilipinas on Monday at the Philippine Arena.

      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

