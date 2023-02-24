Jordan warms up for Gilas rematch with rout of India

JORDAN warmed up for its Monday face-off with Gilas Pilipinas by routing India, 98-63, on Friday night in the sixth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier in Bangalore.

Jordan actually booked a spot in the World Cup proper even before the match against India, after New Zealand's 110-63 home turf in Christchurch took Saudi Arabia out of the race for spots in the August showpiece.

That did not stop Jordan from performing at a high level against India at around the same time Gilas was putting away its own 107-96 win at home to Lebanon.

Freddy Ibrahim had 21 points and 13 assists as Jordan improved to 5-4, three games ahead of Saudi Arabia.

Jordan now travels to Manila to face Gilas Pilipinas on Monday at the Philippine Arena.