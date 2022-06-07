Gilas in process of identifying best naturalized player for World Cup

THE search for a naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas that would fit the team in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup remains in the pipeline.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Sonny Barrios said Gilas coach Chot Reyes is in the process of identifying the naturalized player that would best fit the team for the World Cup to be co-hosted by the country with Indonesia and Japan from August 25 to September 10.

“That’s on the table, that aspect of the preparation for the composition of the national team,” said Barrios during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum. “Having a naturalized player is also on the table and is also on the radar ni coach Chot, ‘yung issue ng naturalized player, kung sino, at anong klase.”

In the past two World Cups, the Philippines fielded former NBA player Andray Blatche as the naturalized player. At the moment, Gilas has one naturalized player that it can field for competitions in Ateneo big man Ange Kouame as well as PBA Fil-foreign players like Christian Standhardinger who failed to secure Philippine passports before turning 16 - a . prerequisite of Fiba.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Over the years, the SBP has also considered PBA imports for naturalization, including Chris McCullough of San Miguel and Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Barrios said the priority remains a big for Gilas.

“We are not looking for point guards. ‘Yung process of elimination, nandoon tayo sa the bigger the better unless meron tayong option na hindi kalakihan pero the talent, skill is what the team needs,” said Barrios.

Fielding Jordan Clarkson, the SBP said, remains an option although the Utah Jazz star will still be classified as a naturalized player instead of a local by Fiba. Clarkson previously saw action for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2018 Asian Games.

“That’s also on the table. ‘Yung kay Jordan Clarkson is on the table. Kasama ‘yan sa pinag-uusapan. Sa preparation for the most competitive team that we can have,” said Barrios.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.