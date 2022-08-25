Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji leads Lebanon 12 vs Gilas

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Focus will again be on Wael Arakji as Lebanon hosts the Philippine team.

    LEBANON will be parading a virtually intact lineup for its game against Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arajki spearheads the 12-man roster as the Cedars look to defend its home turf at 2 a.m. on Friday.

    See Gilas 12-man roster set, Roosevelt Adams cut ahead of Lebanon game

    Naturalized Lebanese citizen Jonathan Arledge from the US is also back with Ali Haidar, Hayk Gyokchyan, Karim Ezzedine, and Elie Chamoun.

    Completing the roster are Yousef Khayat, Gerard Hadidian, Karim Zeinoun, Ali Mansour, and Ali Mezher.

      Only Amir Saoud has been added to the team that placed second in the Fiba Asia Cup, taking the spot of Sergio El Darwich.

      Lebanon holds a 3-1 record in Group E as it looks to continue its impressive run in the Asian qualifiers.

