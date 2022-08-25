Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arakji leads Lebanon 12 vs Gilas

LEBANON will be parading a virtually intact lineup for its game against Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Fiba Asia Cup MVP Wael Arajki spearheads the 12-man roster as the Cedars look to defend its home turf at 2 a.m. on Friday.

Naturalized Lebanese citizen Jonathan Arledge from the US is also back with Ali Haidar, Hayk Gyokchyan, Karim Ezzedine, and Elie Chamoun.

Completing the roster are Yousef Khayat, Gerard Hadidian, Karim Zeinoun, Ali Mansour, and Ali Mezher.

Only Amir Saoud has been added to the team that placed second in the Fiba Asia Cup, taking the spot of Sergio El Darwich.

Lebanon holds a 3-1 record in Group E as it looks to continue its impressive run in the Asian qualifiers.

