COLUMN: Fete Gilas heroes if you may. But no need to demonize others

CHICAGO - Because gossip grips our curiosity like no other human activity can, the Gilas Pilipinas post-victory press conference yesterday quickly became the talk of the town.

In that media event, which was laced with a show-and-tell segment, a revelation was made that two players never made the Asiad roster because one "asked for the moon" while the other wanted "lots of money."

Since no names were given, the non-reveal turned several players into instant suspects in what became the fans' frantic goose chase for the identities of "greedy" hoopers.

With their appetite for salacious information stimulated, the netizens quickly massed all over social media demanding to know who these supposedly money-hungry souls are and why they had the nerve to ask for payment of services.

But unearthing names is not important right now.

The more interesting questions to ask about that weird presser are the following:

WHY NOW?

What was the purpose of leaking that tidbit? What was gained from it? Why sprinkle negative vibes on a celebratory occasion? And couldn't that bombshell wait another time, another place?

We already captured the rare basketball gold medal in the Asian Games after a 61-year hunt. Let's all smile and not be vile.

There is nothing wrong when a professional athlete determines his value in the market and seeks for it in accordance with the work he or she can provide. That's just the nature of free enterprise.

It's extremely disappointing for Gilas officials to react to the alleged sky-high monetary demands the way they did because they are also executives on PBA teams and are well aware of how contracts are made or broken.

These officials should have negotiated a price they thought was fair instead of talking about it after the fact.

Look, if you think your plumber is overpricing his rates then go unclog the toilet yourself. And if you feel that your dentist charges too much then go buy a pair of pliers and pluck your own damn teeth.

TELL US WHO THEY ARE

As I watched my phone getting inundated with direct messages asking who these two players were, I wished the officials just named names.

Transparency would have given the two players the opportunity to explain their sides, if they choose to. It would also give the public a better understanding of the circumstances of the players and the reason for the price they wanted.

What if these two players come from across the globe and had to drop everything they are doing before traveling on short notice?

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

What if they are employed elsewhere and would lose income while playing in the Asian Games?

Shouldn't they be paid?

And please, don't wag that patriotism card in here. This is basketball. We're not sending young men in shorts and sneakers to war.

It's business, folks. Nothing personal.

Ricky Vargas and Alfrancis Chua, two of the most powerful men in Philippine sports, should know that by now.

