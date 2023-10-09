Two players 'asked for the moon' to play for Gilas in Asiad: officials

TWO players who were under consideration to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games never made the team.

The problem? They were asking for a hefty price to play for the team.

This was revealed by PBA chairman Ricky Vargas during Monday’s press conference at the league office, a day after Gilas Pilipinas' arrival from China following its historic gold-medal run in the Hangzhou Asiad.

Gilas officials including San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua were adamant that one of the things that made the group special was that all the players never asked for a single centavo to be part of the hastily-formed team that ended the Philippines’ 61-year drought in the competition.

“’Yung 12 players na ‘yun, actually 16 [kasama ‘yung apat], tinawagan ko ‘yan isa-isa dahil we need to practice right away. Ni isang player doon, walang tinanong sa akin kung magkano ang bayad sa amin, magkano ang allowance. Wala,” said Chua.

Vargas, however, cited two players who were no longer considered by Chua and head coach Tim Cone because he claimed they asked a stiff price to be part of the team.

“I was on the phone and I spoke to one player that we wanted to play for the team,” said Vargas. “He said, 'Yes, I love the country, I would play for the team. And then he says talk to my manager.' The manager came back and says he will play as long as you pay him.”

“And then I went to Alfrancis and coach Tim, I said we are willing to support you, we are willing to bring this player in. We need this player badly. But this is the amount of money that he wants,” said Vargas, recalling his conversation with Chua and Cone.

“And then Tim and Alfrancis said no. He was asking for the moon. It’s going to destroy the team. The amount he is asking for is even greater than what we paid for for our own naturalized player,” said Vargas.

Vargas declined to reveal the identity of the two players.

“I'd rather not say that but he was not the only one. There was another one and was asking [for a lot of money] also,” said Vargas.

Gilas players' 'dedication, desire'

Vargas said he is proud of the players of the team that ended the country's six-decade wait for an Asiad basketball gold medal, praising them for their dedication and desire to play for the national team without asking for anything in return.

“It was a battle cry for us. We will play because you truly love to play and you want to play. We are not forcing you. That was our first statement to them,” said Vargas.

Chua echoed Vargas' words.

“They didn’t ask [for anything]. Kaya bilib na bilib ako … Pag gusto naming kunin ‘yung iba, ang unang tanong sa amin magkano. Kaya sabi ko, ‘Huwag na. Hindi natin kailangan ‘yan.’ We are just going to play. That’s why we are proud of these players. Even [Justin] Brownlee. Even [Ange] Kouame. Wala. Wala silang hiningi. They just want to win,” said Chua.

