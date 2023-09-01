Former SMB import John Holland turns hero for Puerto Rico

JOHN Holland made sure his return trip to Manila would be a memorable one.

The former San Miguel Beer import knocked down a huge three pointer in the final 30 seconds to help Puerto Rico score a 102-97 upset of previously unbeaten Dominican Republic at the start of the FIBA World Cup second round phase at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Friday night.

Holland’s pressure-packed basket off an assist by Tremont Waters, broke a tight 95-all contest and proved to be the cushion the 12 Magnificos needed to get by Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominicans.

The 34-year-old Holland finished with six points, two rebounds, and two assists as he returned to the country after playing for the Beermen during the 2019 Governors Cup.

“It’s great to be back. I spent a short time here, but the people are most welcoming, they’ve always been friendly,” said the former NBA player, who was a teammate of Lebron James when the Cleveland Cavaliers made it to the 2018 Finals opposite Golden State.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Since arriving here for the World Cup, Holland said he already met with former San Miguel teammate Alex Cabagnot and has also seen six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo eating in the hotel dining area.

“It’s been nice. I’ve been around for so long I feel like I have teammates in every team in the world,” said the product of Boston University. “But yes, it’s been nice catching up with some of the guys.”

Holland came as a replacement for the injured Dez Wells during the Governors Cup four years ago.

But with little time to integrate with the Beermen, Holland lost in all of the three games he played with the team, including a close 100-97 setback to twice-to-beat Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals that quashed San Miguel’s hope of completing a rare grand slam.

Asked about the likelihood of him returning and playing in the PBA again, Holland said the door is always open.

“We’ll see. Who knows,” he added. “I really appreciate the hospitality, love the journey, everything I experienced here in Manila and what we’re experiencing now. So it’s been a blessing and I’m just happy and grateful to be here.”