    Puerto Rico overcomes Towns' 39 points, deals Dominican Republic first loss

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PUERTO Rico downed Dominican Republic, 102-97, on Friday, handing its Caribbean rival its first defeat in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

    John Holland drained the go-ahead three after the two teams fought to a 95-95 deadlock in a game of wildly changing fortunes.

    Tremont Waters tallied 37 points and 11 assists as Puerto Rico spoiled the 39-point effort of Dominican Republic’s Karl-Anthony Towns.

    The result also forced a four-way deadlock in Group I in the second round after Italy beat Serbia in the first game of the day at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Spots for the quarterfinals will be decided on Sunday when Italy faces Puerto Rico at 4 p.m., and Dominican Republic takes on Serbia at 8 p.m. at the Big Dome.

