Ramos says Gilas roster needs only ‘minor tweaks’ for Fiba World Cup

DWIGHT Ramos relished sharing the court with Jordan Clarkson in Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

According to the Fil-Am slasher, as good as the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year awardee is, Clarkson never made it feel that he's above his peers.

"Of course, it's great. Very unselfish, humble guy," he said. "He's an NBA superstar but he's just like one of us. He's a really nice guy to be around."

With Clarkson, Gilas went 1-1 in the fourth window of the Fiba qualifiers, bowing to Lebanon, 85-81, in Beirut, before scoring an 84-46 rout of Saudi Arabia at home on Monday.

The Jordan Clarkson-led Gilas squad goes 1-1 in the August games of the Fiba qualifiers. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

It's a much needed victory for the Filipinos and Ramos said the team is slowly coming together despite just having limited time to train.

"Of course, any win is great. We're happy that we won. We're starting to jell as a team. We started off slow but we're starting to get there," said the Levanga Hokkaido import, who poured nine points, six rebounds, and two assists in the 38-point blowout of Saudi Arabia.

Ramos also felt that the crew that saw action in this fourth window led by Clarkson and Kai Sotto provided a glimpse of the Gilas' roster for the Basketball World Cup next year.

"This team is really strong, in my opinion. I think if anything, it needs minor tweaks and a couple more players but whatever the coach decides, that's what we're going," he said.

"I think this team is good already."

