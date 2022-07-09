Gilas 3x3 misfires against towering China ahead of KO quarterfinal

GILAS Pilipinas could not cut China down to size as it suffered a 21-11 defeat in Pool C of the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup Saturday in Singapore.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs China recap

The Filipinos found themselves blanked as the Chinese built an early 5-0 lead until Joseph Eriobu ended the drought with an inside attack with 7:24 on the clock.

It turned out to be a precursor for the rout that was to come as Liu Zeyi's and-one play gave China the 13-4 lead.

Lervin Flores still tried to bring the Philippines within six, 15-9, but China was just too tall in crashing the boards before Zhao Jiaren's deuce punctuated the win with 1:36 to spare.

The Philippines, with a 1-1 win-loss record in Pool C, will now head to the knockout quarterfinals facing Pool A top seed and world no. 6 Mongolia at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓

Flores led Gilas with four points, as Almond Vosotros was caged to just three in the defeat.

Liu scored nine for China which swept the pool and has been undefeated in four matches.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

CHINA 21 -- Liu 9, Zhao Jr 6, Zhao Jy 5, Lyu 1.

PHILIPPINES 11 -- Flores 4, Vosotros 3, De Leon 2, Eriobu 2.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.