When will Brownlee, Dwight, Heading, Malonzo join Gilas buildup?

CHICAGO -- Whether the root is envy or just plain hate, high profile jobs attract negative criticism the way mosquitoes hover above standing water.

That's the position Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes often finds himself in.

He coughs and everybody gets a cold. And it's almost always his fault, says his myriad of haters, an army that doesn't seem to run out of volunteers and reserves.

Look, I'm never one to shy away from criticizing coach Chot when I feel the need arises, but the ongoing issue of players missing Gilas practices due to illness, injury and whatever is not Reyes' fault.

Leave the man alone and let him do his damn job.

Which brings me to my point.

Why are there so many missing bodies at the Meralco gym where the team is beginning preparations for the FIBA World Cup?

UPDATE ON THE GILAS NO SHOWS

Among the notable absences are Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo, Jordan Heading and Justin Brownlee. Where on this green earth are they now?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Here's what we found out.

Justin Brownlee is now back in the Philippines after going to the United States to attend to a family matter. Unfortunately, he allegedly contracted COVID and is presently on the mend, multiple sources told me.

Dwight Ramos, I am told, gave the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) heads up of missing some practices as he recovers from an ankle injury.

But here's the good news, the Japan B.League stalwart is slowly, steadily rising back to superstar form.

"Dwight is solid! Working out twice a day," PJ Pilares, Ramos' agent told me via text message.

Pilares added that his client will be arriving from Los Angeles to the Philippines in time for Gilas' trip to the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna to begin training camp.

As for Jamie Malonzo, there are two words: Whereabouts unknown.

Jordan Heading, meanwhile, is dealing with "back issues."

Sources within SBP informed me that Heading, last seen toiling for the Nagasaki Velca in Japan's B2 league, asked if he can just join the team in Lithuania.

Watch Now

His request was met with stiff, stern resistance. And deservedly so.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gilas has special cadets, it does not extend special privileges to certain players because the appearance of any preferential treatment is detrimental to team morale.

So, there you go.

Coach Chot isn't responsible for the ill effects of global warming. And he sure isn't to blame for this mess concerning the missing persons in Gilas' 24 man pool.