Dordevic bracing for a different Gilas, partisan crowd in China-PH match

DIFFERENT team, different World Cup, but Sasa Dordevic hopes it’s going to be the same result.

Showing courtesy to the host, the coach of the Chinese national team says he expects the going to be tough for Team Dragon when they face Gilas Pilipinas in their final game in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup.

Dordevic, forever known as the head coach of a Serbian side who once referred to Gilas as a team that is "missing quality", showed his humble side Thursday night by admitting going up against the Philippines this time will be different compared to four years ago when he led the Eagles to a 55-point blowout win.

“Think about our opponent that we respect a lot. We know it’s gonna be a tough game in front of the home crowd. We’ll just have to go for it,” said the 56-year-old Serbian mentor.

Dodervic also made mention about facing a new Gilas team different from the one that competed in China in 2019.

“It was a different World Cup. It’s not the same team. And I’m now coach of China,” he stressed.

“We’re going to prepare our guys to front the Philippines the best way we try to do to help the team be ready for the game.”

China played back-to-back games in a 24-hour span, losing to Puerto Rico, 107-89, before rallying back for an 83-76 win over Angola at the start of the classification phase.

It was the first victory for the Chinese after losing all their three games in Group B during the opening round of the group stage.

Dodervic said it’s imperative for Team Dragon to get their legs fresh heading to their 8 p.m. showdown with Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“That’s the only thing I can do. I’m focused in getting them freshness to recover their bodies and that’s what we’re gonna do tomorrow (Friday),” he added.