Dominican Republic team physiotherapist dies of heart attack on flight home

THE Dominican Republic men’s basketball team on Wednesday lost a member of their staff in the 2023 Fiba World Cup on their way home from the Philippines.

Bladimir Regalado, the team’s physiotherapist, suffered a heart attack during their flight from Manila, according to the team.

“With deep sadness, we report the death of Bladimir Regalado, physiotherapist of our National Team, who suffered a heart attack on the flight back from the Philippines, where he accompanied our team in the Fiba World Cup 2023,” read the translation of their announcement on the team’s Facebook page.

“We are deeply sorry for this loss and send our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. Bladimir Regalado was a fundamental pillar in the team, dedicated and passionate about his work. Peace to your soul,” the statement continued.

The team fondly called the late staff member “NBA.”

“His efforts and commitment to the world of Dominican basketball will always be remembered. Rest in peace, NBA,” they said.

Fiba also posted a tribute to Regalado on social media.

"Bladimir will be dearly missed by all. Rest in peace," they said.

