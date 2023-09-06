Follow-up dunk highlights Austin Reaves' bounce-back game for USA

AUSTIN Reaves pulled off one of the top dunks of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup during the second quarter of their game against Italy.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, easily the most popular player in the Team USA roster among Filipinos in this World Cup, said he too was surprised that he was able to pull off that kind of dunk.

See Trey Murphy suffers knee injury while working out at Pelicans HQ

“I was messing around with my guys. I’ve been trying to get one this whole time. Almost got one. Can’t remember who we were playing. I need the ball to bounce perfectly for me to go get it,” said the 25-year-old Reaves.

It did.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Reaves soared for a follow-up in the final moments of the second quarter, coming from the weak side to pick up Tyrese Haliburton’s miss from three-point range.

“I did not see that coming… But it’s all really just an effort to try to get a rebound. Thank goodness it come off the right way to knock it in,” said the 6-foot-5 Reaves.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reaves atoned for his worst performance of the tournament as he had 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists. He had only seven points and fouled out against Lithuania in only 13 minutes of action.

Reaves said his Team USA teammates got a kick out of the dunk.

“ANT (Anthony Edwards) told me I jump high. I’m going to take that, run with it, because he is one of the most athletic guys to play the game honestly. I told them I was trying to be like him,” Reaves said.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph