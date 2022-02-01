COLUMN: Dots don't connect in shock Baldwin exit from Gilas job

CHICAGO - Just like that, without uttering a single word, Tab Baldwin quit the Gilas Pilipinas coaching job that he was so passionate about and was actually very great at it.

The Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) did all the talking and issued a statement.

I call that puffy assemblage of words a mere script.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Because sources around the MVP group and the national team are telling me that Tab isn't necessarily happy with how his role is being written out in this dramatic soap opera involving one of the Philippines' most high-profile positions.

For several months now, Baldwin had been hearing footsteps about a plot to ease him out. This was the dreaded knock on the door.

In a perfunctory, carefully-constructed press release dotted with quotes from everyone except Baldwin himself, the SBP insists that "Chot Reyes is the most sensible choice" as a replacement.

If that's what the federation thinks, fine.

Continue reading below ↓

I just don't see how abruptly walking away from a gig that has more weight and perks than an elected office makes any sense at all for Baldwin.

Netizens' comments on Tab Baldwin departure from Gilas. PHOTO: (Left) SBP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

I know Tab is currently in the U.S., but it isn't that hard for image-conscious SBP to arrange a Zoom press conference that would give Baldwin the courtesy platform to explain his own exit.

Continue reading below ↓

But the eagerness to do so clearly isn't there, thus the convenient announcement on a slow news Monday night.

Intrigued and intellectually curious, an active PBA coach who's been in the news a lot lately, was quick to shoot me a message.

"WHAT'S THE INSIDE STORY?"

I haven't replied yet. I chose to give you all a front row seat instead.

An informant told me that a high-ranking senior executive in the MVP group as well as the PBA have grown a dislike towards Baldwin for his "hand" in the Japan B.League exodus of star players with ties to him at Ateneo.

The notion, however, is pure fiction.

Baldwin was never involved in any player flight. The man has more than enough on his plate to chew from somebody else's business.

And remember the time when Baldwin grabbed the headlines for calling our local coaches "tactically inferior?

That fiery episode didn't help his cause here.

Continue reading below ↓

Apparently, forgiveness is easy but grudges never go away.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Another theory is that Chot wanted the job and the decision to hand him over the keys to the Gilas kingdom was made easier by the fact that Reyes recently delivered a PBA championship for TNT.

Chot Reyes is a winner. We can all agree on that.

But so was Baldwin, minus the media swooning and mileage.

The only Baldwin "crime" I can think of is that he never really went out of his way to be liked. He is always too busy winning and developing players, which was what happened in the February 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers where Gilas overperformed and beat South Korea twice.

So, what's really the motive here?

Sorry, I'm not dumb enough to believe that a mere potential scheduling conflict with the UAAP is the reason.

Maybe, Tab did step down. But hey, he may have been pushed out, too.

Continue reading below ↓

But why eject him now when the next FIBA window opens in three weeks?

And what does the sudden change do to the Gilas players who must now listen to a new voice and adhere to a different coaching philosophy?

Change is good.

This one is just messy.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.