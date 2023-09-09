COLUMN: SBP should include Balti in Gilas pool for OQT; Pineda accepts Cone apology

CHICAGO -- Clarifying that he was only being "hasty" but not hateful with his remarks, Gilas Pilipinas interim coach Tim Cone issued an apology on Saturday.

In his mea culpa on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the Ginebra coach regretted saying in last Thursday's press conference that Justine Baltazar had "zero interest" for Gilas.

"I apologize to Justine Baltazar for my hasty remarks regarding his exclusion from the World Cup . I didn't mean to infer that he didn't want to play for Gilas," wrote the 25-time champion coach.

Cone, who will lead a quickly assembled national team to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games later this month, also apologized to Baltazar's adviser and head coach with the Giant Lanterns in the MPBL: Pampanga governor Delta Pineda.

"I loved watching Justine play in La Salle but have not met the young man, nor have I met or spoken to Mr. Pineda. But to both I apologize. It was not my intention to run Justine's name through this controversy," Cone added.

Issuing an apology, especially for a public figure, can be difficult and painful. Credit goes to Cone for realizing his mistake even though it required for him to inhale some discomfort.

IT'S A GESTURE THAT GOV. PINEDA AND BALTI APPRECIATE.

"I want to thank coach Tim for the apologies. Nagpakita siya na he is a real man. Ganun naman talaga minsan, we all make mistakes. I accept his apology and I still respect him for being a great coach," Pineda told me in a telephone interview.

Delta Pineda on Tim Cone apology

More importantly, Pineda said, "Balti was happy for the apology. Na clear yung name niya regarding the issue on whether willing ba siyang maglaro para sa bayan."

So, will Baltazar play in the Asian Games?

Balti is inclined to but it will require the help of the MPBL to reschedule the league's upcoming playoffs which begins on October 7. The Asian Games run from September 23 to October 8.

"If they need him, we will ask permission from the MPBL," Pineda explained.

Leading the MPBL standings with an imposing 23-2 record heading into the postseason, the Giant Lanterns have three more regular season games on September 14, 16 and 25.

DOMINANT FIGURE

Balti is on a tear averaging 17.5 points, 16.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per outing.

With his 6-foot-8 frame, ability to score and defend, there is no doubt the 26-year-old power forward can help Gilas.

For now, though, a scheduling conflict is in the way.

Moving forward, however, the Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) needs to seriously include Justine Baltazar in the roster for next year's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

