Clarkson, Sotto unlikely to play for Gilas in pre-World Cup pocket tournaments

JORDAN Clarkson and Kai Sotto are unlikely to play for Gilas Pilipinas in pocket tournaments and tune-up matches leading up to the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said in a statement on Friday that except for Clarkson and Sotto, “the active players in the pool are on call for scheduled pre-World Cup pocket tournaments and tuneup matches in Europe.”

Clarkson is looking to either negotiate a new deal with the Utah Jazz or become a free agency during the offseason while Sotto has been busy with mini camps as he looks to play in the NBA Summer League.

The World Cup co-hosts will make its tournament debut against Fiba Americas qualifier Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Gilas takes on Angola next at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before wrapping up its group assignments against world No. 10 Italy, also at the Big Dome.

SBP has already lined up Gilas' buildup for the World Cup which includes matches against Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, and Latvia. A pocket tournament in China which is targeted to be held in early August are also being arranged.

Gilas takes on Angola next at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before wrapping up its group assignments against world No. 10 and two-time FIBA EuroBasket champion Italy also at the Big Dome.

Gilas began its training on Wednesday at the Meralco Gym with 14 players in attendance from the 21-man pool that also has Chris Newsome, Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Rhenz Abando, Jordan Heading, Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo, Thirdy Ravena, Japeth Aguilar, JP Erram, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, Scottie Thompson, June Mar Fajardo, and Anj Kouame.

Also included in the pool but recovering from recent injuries are Roger Pogoy (finger fracture), Ray Parks (muscle strain) and Calvin Oftana, who suffered a Grade Two calf muscle strain in Gilas' opening match at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

A team meeting was conducted with SBP president Al Panlilio speaking to the national squad later.

“We humbly seek the full support of our countrymen for our national pool. They are about to begin the critical part of their training for the World Cup and they need everybody to fall behind them,” said Panlilio, who was recently elected by the Fiba Asia Board as its second vice president.

“We’re praying for the good health and safety of all the players, coaches and everyone involved with Gilas Pilipinas. This is our national team, and they are all committed to give their utmost best as they go up against the best players in the world,” said Panlilio.

Panlilio said the SBP and the FIBAWC Local Organizing Committee are also tirelessly working to make the country’s hosting a success.

“With the help of the government and our friends in the public sector, SBP has put in place an elaborate network that works 24/7 to guarantee a World Cup built on organization, teamwork and our fellowmen’s innate hospitality and love for the game,” Panlilio said.