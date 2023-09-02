IT'S TIME: Chot reveals family, health behind decision to step down

SAYING all the criticism and hatred had been hard on his family, Chot Reyes said the time was right for him to step down as Gilas Pilipinas head coach.

Reyes made the announcement that he is stepping aside after Gilas' final World Cup game ended in a 96-75 win over China on Saturday, saying he made the decision to walk away for the sake of his family.

When asked during the postgame press conference that he wants to be involved in any way with the Gilas program following his decision to step down, Reyes said no.

“And subject myself to this again? Maawa naman kayo sa akin,” said Reyes.

“It’s just been brutal. You all know. You are on there. You are part of it,” said Reyes, referring to social media. “It’s just been brutal. Never mind me, but on my family and my loved ones. It’s just been brutal.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Reyes reiterated that he would never turn his back from serving the Philippines, despite his decision to step down as Gilas coach.

“I’ll never turn my back to serving my country. But there’s a point that I have to think of my health and my family,” said Reyes.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

During an interview with reporters after the postgame press conference, Reyes said the decision-making process also involved his family.

“Decision that I arrived at with my family. It’s time,” said Reyes.