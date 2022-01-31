SBP says Chot the ‘sensible choice’ for Gilas after Baldwin exit

THE familiarity of Chot Reyes with the Gilas Pilipinas program made him in the eyes of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) as the 'sensible choice' to handle the men’s national team after Tab Baldwin chose to step down from his post.

SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan said the 58-year-old mentor is the worthy replacement for Baldwin following the decision of the American-Kiwi coach to give up the post and focus on his duties with the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Baldwin said the ongoing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the overlap of schedules between the coming UAAP season and the preparations of Gilas in the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers that begins late this month.

“Chot is the sensible choice to take over the Gilas coaching because he is very familiar with the program,” said Pangilinan in a statement on Monday night. “He also has solid experience in international competition and FIBA games.”

Continue reading below ↓

Back in charge

SBP president Al S. Panlilio agreed.

“Considering the high-level performance expected of Gilas, we decided to go with the coach who brought the country back in the FIBA World Cup in 2014,” added Panlilio.

Reyes steered the country back to the World Cup after a 36-year absence following Gilas Pilipinas’ runner up finish in the 2013 FIBA Asia Men’s Championship, a stint that saw the Filipinos beat rival South Korea, 86-79, in a dramatic semifinal encounter at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Gilas acquitted itself well in its return in the World Cup, scoring an 81-79 overtime win over Senegal for its lone victory, but giving world powers Croatia, Argentina, Greece, and Puerto Rico a run for their money in the qualifications.

The SBP said it is grateful for Baldwin’s time spent with Gilas and his valuable contributions to the national team program, but also respects his decision to focus on Ateneo’s bid to win a fourth straight UAAP men’s basketball title.

Continue reading below ↓

Here's the full statement:

SBP statement on Chot Reyes appointment as Gilas coach after Tab Baldwin steps down.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.