Carl Tamayo fit to play, but Ildefonso out of Gilas game vs India

CARL Tamayo is cleared to play, but Gilas Pilipinas will still have 10 players on hand for its game against India on Sunday.

The University of the Philippines forward is expected to suit up for the Philippines' last game in the first round of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers after suffering a sprained ankle in that last game against New Zealand.

Dave Ildefonso, though, is dealing with knee issues that will force him to skip the home qualifier at Mall of Asia Arena.

Gilas is playing for nothing but pride as it seeks to protect its homecourt. The hosts are already guaranteed a spot in the next round despite a 1-2 win-loss record after Korea being disqualified from pool play.

Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena are still expected to banner the Gilas roster which did not have a naturalized player for this third window.

Also part of the roster are SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Rhenz Abando, Kevin Quiambao, William Navarro, Geo Chiu, and Francis Lopez.

