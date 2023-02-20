Carl Tamayo officially out of Gilas pool for sixth Fiba window

CARL Tamayo is officially out for the Philippine men's basketball team in the coming window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) bared the talented big man out of University of the Philippines politely informed them about his unavailability for the Feb. 24 and 27 matches at the Philippine Arena.

"Carl Tamayo begged off for this window," said SBP spokesperson Sonny Barrios on Monday.

The 22-year-old Cebuano just signed a lucrative contract with Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League, and apparently Tamayo needed to spent time with his new team before he could be break in.

Tamayo was formally presented to the Japanese media last week.

But the 6-foot-7 stretch 4 did practice with Gilas several times during it's regular Monday training prior to signing with the Golden Kings.

This is the second straight window Tamayo will be skipping after likewise begging off to play in fifth window last November due to ankle injury.

Tamayo is the latest out of the 24-man pool that won't be available for national team duties against Lebanon and Jordan.

Also begging off is young big man Kai Sotto, who also just signed with B League team Hiroshima Dragonflies, while out with injuries are Japeth Aguilar and Roger Pogoy.

The absence of Sotto, Aguilar, and Tamayo greatly reduced the Gilas frontcourt, which now only has June Mar Fajardo and Raymond Almazan with enough experience playing in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

Even Almazan's availability - and of Meralco teammate Chris Newsome - remains unclear since Meralco has important games in the PBA Governors Cup against NLEX on Thursday and Magnolia on Sunday.

As it is, the Gilas pool is now down to a 20-man team that will start practicing twice a day at the Meralco gym beginning on Tuesday.