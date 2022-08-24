Where would Calvin Oftana choose to play if there's an overseas offer?

CALVIN Oftana is set to showcase his skills in the international level once again as he was named to the penultimate 13-man Gilas Pilipinas pool that is now in Beirut to face Lebanon on Friday morning in the Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

If the NLEX rising star makes the final 12-man team, it will be another opportunity for international scouts to salivate at the prototype 6-foot-5 wingman after he first suited up for the national team in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers late 2020.

Asked by a fan on SPIN Zoom In on the chances of him playing abroad if there was an offer from a Japan B.League or Korean Basketball League team, Oftana insisted he’s happy with the Road Warriors, but admitted he would think hard about a potential offer.

Calvin Oftana on overseas offers

“Siguro hindi mo din masasabi kung sasabihin mo tatanggapin o hindi,” Oftana began. “Kung makakatulong naman sa sarili mo tsaka sa family mo, yun yung parang nasa isip ko na rin eh. Nung nasa PBA na ako, syempre naglalaro ka para sa team, sa nagbibigay ng sahod sa’yo, sa family mo, at sa mga kaibigan mo, ‘di ba? Sa mga taong nag-iidolo sa’yo. Naglalaro ka para sa kanila.”

“Ipaghahambing mo yung pros at tsaka cons,” he added. “Pag tinanggap mo ‘to, ano yung mga bagay na mawawala sa’yo. Kung hindi mo naman tatanggapin ‘to, anong mangyayari sa’yo? Kailangan mo paghambingin. Hindi lang decision ng decision kung anong gusto mo maisip.”

Asked if there was an overseas offer before he entered the PBA, the former NCAA MVP out of San Beda admitted there was a casual talk, but no concrete offer made through his agent, PJ Pilares.

“Kung sa akin sa sarili ko, wala naman (offer),” Oftana said. “May nagtatanong lang na kung ‘gusto mo maglaro?’ ganyan, pero hindi ko naman in-entertain. Kasi yung mga bagay na ganyan, binibigay ko talaga sa agent ko eh.”

Pressed to pick between the overseas options, the 26-year-old forward ranked his potential choices.

“Kung papipiliin, siguro Japan kasi nandun na lahat ng kabayan eh,” Oftana said of the B.League, where his NLEX teammate Kiefer Ravena and a few others ply their trade.

“Or next option: Korea,” he added. “Ganun lang naman yun, kung san yung may kilala ka, kasi mahirap din pumunta sa isang lugar na wala kang kilala.”

Oftana, however, insisted his loyalty is with the PBA and the Road Warriors. After all, it’s the league that gave the sophomore pro his biggest break yet.

“Hindi naman sa ganun (na hindi ako mababakante). Pero siguro kung wala akong kontrata sa PBA, siguro wala din kukuha sa akin sa Japan o sa mga lugar na yan,” said Oftana, who's in the middle of his rookie contract. “Kung hindi din ako kukunin ng PBA, ‘di ba? Siguro yun yung concept nun."

“Siguro kung magaling ka, hindi ka rin mawawalan ng kontrata sa PBA,” he added. “So if ever na wala kang kontrata sa PBA, walang magkaka-interes sa’yo na kukunin ka.”

