LOOK: 'King Caloy's' priceless World Cup bronze medal on display

BASKETBALL fans get to relive the legendary career of the late Caloy Loyzaga as a special area of the Philippine Arena will be dedicated in his memory during the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Photos and special mementos will adorn the so-called ‘Loyzaga Lounge’ of the world’s biggest indoor arena for the February 24 and 27 games of the Philippines against Lebanon and Jordan, including the precious bronze medal ‘King Caloy’ and the rest of the national men’s team coached by Herminio Silva won during the 1954 edition of the FIBA World Cup in Brazil.

Joey Loyzaga flew into town from Australia to help the family provide a personal touch to the special lounge being set up in coordination with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Memorabilia and other rare belongings owned by the man generally considered as the greatest Filipino basketball player of all time are going on display, though the 1954 bronze medal is expected to get most of the attention.

“Daddy was able to preserve it,” said Joey, one of two former playing Loyzaga children in the PBA along with elder brother Chito.

“And my sister Bing (Loyzaga) did a great job of safekeeping it at her house,” said Joey of one of the priceless, historical keepsakes in Philippine basketball.

Up to this day 69 years after, the bronze medal finish remains the highest placing ever by an Asian country in the history of the FIBA World Cup.

With Loyzaga in that iconic team were fellow legends Lauro Mumar, Mariano Tolentino, Antonio Genato, Francisco Rabat, Rafael Barreto, Ponciano Saldana, Bayani Amador, Ramon Manulat, Napoleon Flores, Benjamin Francisco, and Florentino Bautista.

But Loyzaga, ‘referred to as the ‘Big Difference,’ was the star of the team, which he led in scoring that earned him a spot in the All-Tournament Team (equivalent of the Mythical Five this days) along with Kirby Minter of the US, scoring king Oscar Moglia of Uruguay, and the Brazilian duo of Zenny de Azevedo and Wlamir Marques.

No Filipino and Asian player would achieve the feat until 7-foot-6 Yao Ming of China did the same in the 2002 edition of the World Cup in Indianapolis.

Joey said the Loyzaga family will be attending the games, including their mom, the former Vicky Cuerva.