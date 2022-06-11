Caelum Harris settling into leadership role with Gilas Youth

CAELUM Harris is embracing his new role as vocal leader for Gilas Pilipinas Youth as the team heads to the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Asian Championship in Doha.

"I'm learning to kind of be a leader on the team. That's not my best stat that I have because I usually lead by example. So speaking out loud, I have to learn how to do both now," said Harris.

See Fiba launches naming contest for 2023 Basketball World Cup mascot

It's an unusual position for Harris to be in but one he's taking wholeheartedly especially with the learnings he got interacting with Gilas seniors.

"From all the veterans, I learned that the most important thing to be a good team and to be a great team is communication because if you don't communicate with your teammates, everything is bound down to fail eventually. So I feel like the biggest thing we have to do is communicate," said Harris, who traces his roots to Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Eyes will be on Caelum Harris as the Philippine Youth team sees action in Doha.

The Stewarts Creek High School standout also feels grateful for the time he spent with Mo Tautuaa as the San Miguel center took him under his wings in their brief time together.

"All of them really told me about everything that I need to do, they all came to me individually," he stated.

Continue reading below ↓

"But I think probably the one person I spent the most time with is Mo because he kind of kind of guided me and he was just telling me certain aspects of the game that I'm gonna have to get used to and adjust to which I kind of understand now looking at a bigger aspect of things, especially playing with younger teammates."

Harris is hopeful to translate those lessons into reality as Gilas Pilipinas Youth aims for a spot in the 2022 Fiba Under-17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.

"I'm very excited. I know this is a big opportunity to represent a country and especially a country that respects the game of basketball," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.