TNT sinks San Miguel on Calvin Oftana's putback at the buzzer

CALVIN Oftana hit the game winning basket at the buzzer as TNT survived San Miguel, 105-103, in a thrilling PBA Governors Cup game Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The sophomore forward grabbed the offensive rebound off a missed basket by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and sank the follow up basket at the buzzer as pandemonium broke out at the Philsports Arena.

The Tropang Giga wrested the solo lead with an 8-1 slate following the win.

"Calvin was just in the right place at the right time," said coach Jojo Lastimosa afterwards.