    PBA

    TNT sinks San Miguel on Calvin Oftana's putback at the buzzer

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Calvin Oftana celebrates TNT win over SMB
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    CALVIN Oftana hit the game winning basket at the buzzer as TNT survived San Miguel, 105-103, in a thrilling PBA Governors Cup game Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The sophomore forward grabbed the offensive rebound off a missed basket by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and sank the follow up basket at the buzzer as pandemonium broke out at the Philsports Arena.

    The Tropang Giga wrested the solo lead with an 8-1 slate following the win.

    "Calvin was just in the right place at the right time," said coach Jojo Lastimosa afterwards.

    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

