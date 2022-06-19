Ella Fajardo's sister Ava leads Gilas Women in Fiba U16 Asian tilt

ELLA Fajardo's sister Ava gets her chance to play for flag and country as she banners the Gilas Pilipinas Women squad in the 2022 Fiba Under-16 Women's Asia Cup in Jordan starting on Friday.

The 5-foot-5 guard from Gill St. Bernard will be among the fresh faces for the national youth women's team as they play in Division B.

Also part of the squad are BJ Villarin, Camille Nolasco, Emaleena Elson, Gabby Ramos, Hannah Lopez, Kailah Jade Oani, Kristan Yumul, Naomi Panganiban, Ryan Kelly Nair, Samantha Medina, and Sierra Jade Padricio.

"I am excited now that we are building our youth program for Gilas. As we prepare for our upcoming tournament, I am looking forward to see how these young ladies will display top level high school basketball. The talents for this roster spread far and wide as we have local players and Fil-Ams who suited up for this tournament." said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Pat Aquino.

Handling the Philippine team in the continental tilt are Pepperdine assistant coach Brian Rosario and longtime national women's team deputy Julie Amos.

The Philippines plays in Group A against Indonesia, Syria, and Samoa, with the top team earning an automatic semifinal berth, while the second and third-ranked teams still progressing to the playoffs.

Group B, meanwhile, features a tough cast with Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, and Kazakhstan.

