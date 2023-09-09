Reaves sets aside agony for joy as former teammate Schroder reaches final

AUSTIN Reaves was happy for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder for advancing to the final of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup even at their expense.

Reaves said he knows what the semifinal win over Team USA meant for Schroder, his teammate with the Lakers during the past season before deciding to move to the Toronto Raptors.

“I know how much he cherishes this stuff... I tip my hat to him. I know how special it is [for him],” said Reaves during an interview at the mixed zone.

Schroder actually shot over Reaves in a key moment of the game, nailing a jumper with 40 seconds left that led to Germany winning over USA, 113-111.

Schroder later posted a heartfelt encounter with Reaves outside the Germany locker room on his Instagram account. Watch:

