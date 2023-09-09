Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 9
    FIBA

    Reaves sets aside agony for joy as former teammate Schroder reaches final

    Reaves happy for former Lakers teammate's success
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Austin Reaves vs Dennis Schroder Germany vs USA
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    AUSTIN Reaves was happy for his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder for advancing to the final of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup even at their expense.

    Austin Reaves on Dennis Schroder reaching World Cup final

    Reaves said he knows what the semifinal win over Team USA meant for Schroder, his teammate with the Lakers during the past season before deciding to move to the Toronto Raptors.

    “I know how much he cherishes this stuff... I tip my hat to him. I know how special it is [for him],” said Reaves during an interview at the mixed zone.

    Schroder actually shot over Reaves in a key moment of the game, nailing a jumper with 40 seconds left that led to Germany winning over USA, 113-111.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Schroder later posted a heartfelt encounter with Reaves outside the Germany locker room on his Instagram account. Watch:

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again