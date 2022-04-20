Baldwin oversees Dave Ildefonso's growth from scorer to playmaker

EVERYBODY knew Dave Ildefonso can score.

The biggest question coach Tab Baldwin had for him is if he could be a playmaker?

So far this UAAP Season 84, the second-generation star has proven that he can indeed do such job, being the Blue Eagles' top playmaker with 3.56 assists to rank tied for fifth in the entire league.

Ildefonso showed those playmaking prowess anew in Ateneo's 76-63 win over University of the East where he dished out five assists on top of his five points and six rebounds, much to the delight of Baldwin.

Ildefonso evolution

"We're seeing Dave evolve a lot as a player," the mentor said.

It's certainly a conscious effort on Ildefonso's part to be a little more unselfish.

Ildefonso said it's just him surrendering everything to the system that Baldwin installed in Katipunan, noting, "The system that we have in Ateneo right now is different. It's different because coach Tab and the coaches really do a good job of telling us where to look and where the open spots are during these certain plays, during these certain situations."

"I'm just thankful that I'm around a solid coaching staff like we have in Ateneo, and all credit goes to them."

But like everything, it's all a process, one that Baldwin notices with the recent struggles on shooting the ball as he only shot 39-percent from the field and 34-percent from deep.

"We all know that he can score the ball and probably, the reason we're seeing some of the inefficiency in his scoring is that he's really trying to evolve into a guy that plays a complete game of basketball. I don't think he's quite settled mentally out there on the floor all the time as to knowing whether he's looking for the pass, the execution of the offense, or looking for the shot," he said.

Still, the Blue Eagles have the patience for Ildefonso's continued growth, with Baldwin noting, "I think that will come. I think he will settle down into that and we'll see the complete game."

"But there's just no question that his attitude is exemplary. We appreciate, of course, as a coaching staff Dave giving credit, but really, I think that a lot of that reflects back on him because as coaches, the raw materials that you work with have to be there. And Dave, I think, is making big sacrifices, and trying to become a complete player."

Dave Ildefonso and dad Danny.

He furthered: "I get on him sometimes about looking for his shot more, but he's gotta go through this process of figuring out his decision making, and he's got great court vision, and that's why you're seeing the assists.

"But we just need him to really understand each situation, and be a little bit more of a scorer when the opportunities present themselves, but we have no complaints. We know that this is an evolution of a very talented player, and we're seeing it right before our eyes, and I think that the end product is gonna be exceptional."

