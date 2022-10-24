Animam rejoins Gilas Women as she weighs offers from Serbia, Israel teams

FINALLY cleared to play, Jack Animam is raring to make up for lost time.

"I'm just so excited to get back out there and play again," said Animam, back in the country for a short vacation after recovering from her ACL injury. She was among those cheering as National University completed a first-round sweep of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

"All throughout my rehab journey, it's not always sunshine and rainbows. But along the way, I've learned so many things, especially about my body, the things I should do, and it's just kind of a new experience for me since this is my first major injury. All throughout my UAAP career, I've never had any serious injuries. But this is really like a learning lesson. So I got a lot of discoveries within myself," she said.

Animam bared that teams have been inquiring for her services, among those her former club Radnicki Kragujevac in Serbia and teams in Israel, as she eyes the next chapter in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But for now, what matters most is getting the Bulakenya's confidence back to where it was prior to the injury.

Watch Now

"I told my agent since I'm getting out of injury, whatever you think is the best for me. Parang big deal ito ngayon sa akin, to slowly build my confidence again and to get back to my 100-percent pre-injury," said the first homegrown Filipino player to sign in Europe.

Jack Animam joins Gilas Women coach Pat Aquino in training.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Animam plans to rejoin the Gilas Pilipinas Women practices and even participate in the Lady Bulldogs' trainings this week.

"As much as possible, I'm gonna train with Gilas starting on Monday and all throughout the days that I'm here. And also, makiki-train din ako sa NU if given the time," she said.

"Susulitin ko 'yung time ko dito while I'm here because some of my friends, I've never seen them for three years, especially yung mga dati kong teammates."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"God has different plans for me. I just trust Him," she said.

"I said there's just two things: It's either magmumukmok ako dito or ire-ready ko na 'yung sarili ko for a long journey ahead of me. I chose to ready myself for the long journey."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.