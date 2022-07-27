Quiambao delivers winner as La Salle nips St. Clare to sweep back-to-back

KEVIN Quiambao once again delivered the goods as EcoOil-La Salle scored a 72-69 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare to nail back-to-back victories in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The incoming rookie went up for the go-ahead jumper over James Manacho with 9.3 seconds remaining to break the 69-all deadlock before pushing the Green Archers up by three with a split from the line in the last 5.4 ticks.

One last chance was given for the Saints, but Johnsherick Estrada's left corner trey could not find the bottom of the rim.

Quiambao had another magnificent outing with 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists off the bench to help EcoOil-La Salle sweep the back-to-back and gain its first win streak this conference. The Archers beat Letran less than 24 hours ago.

Cyrus Austria chips in as the Archers score their second straight win. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"We're tired but this game is very important for both teams. At least nakaangat kami sa quarters," said coach Derick Pumaren.

Joaqui Manuel added 11 points, four boards, two assists, and two steals, CJ Austria got 10 points, five rebounds, and three steals as the Green Archers rose to a 4-2 card.

Joshua Fontanilla paced Adalem-St. Clare with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals as it fell to a 3-3 slate.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 72 - Quiambao 18, Manuel 11, Austria 10, Buensalida 9, Macalalag 6, Cortez 6, Estacio 5, Abadam 4, Nwankwo 3, Alao 0.

Adalem-St. Clare 69 - Fontanilla 14, Sablan 12, Manacho 10, Rojas 10, Estacio 6, Gamboa 6, Estrada 4, Sumagaysay 3, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Tapenio 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13; 30-35; 51-52; 72-69.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.