FEU holds JRU to 19 percent shooting to earn back-to-back wins

FAR Eastern University hardly broke a sweat in demolishing hapless Jose Rizal University, 76-42, to end its elimination schedule in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Monday in San Juan.

Xyrus Torres led the rampage as he drained three treys for his 11 points as the Tamaraws nailed back-to-back wins.

See Mapua Cardinals forfeit another game

FEU quickly jumped to a 19-8 start before locking down JRU in the next periods, slowly pulling away and extending the lead to its biggest to 36 points in the fourth quarter of the wire-to-wire victory.

"We're happy with the win and the way we played more importantly. We caught them in an off-day, pero natutuwa kami sa panalo cause of the way we play," said coach Olsen Racela as the Tamaraws held the Heavy Bombers to a measly 19-percent shooting to limit them to the tournament-low 42 points.

Chiolo Anonuevo also played his first game from a dislocated right foot and pumped three points and six rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

Continue reading below ↓

FEU ended its campaign at 4-3 in Group B, but will still await the results of the other games to determine if it can make it through to the crossover quarterfinals.

Video

Ry dela Rosa and Jonathan Medina paced JRU with eight points each but it dropped its fourth straight game.

The scores:

FEU 76 - Torres 11, Sleat 9, Gravera 7, Bagunu 7, Gonzales 6, Alforque 6, Ona 6, Montemayor 6, Tempra 4, Sajonia 3, Sandagon 3, Anonuevo 3, Celzo 3, Guibao 2, Dulatre 0.

JRU 42 - Dela Rosa 8, Medina 8, Miranda 6, Sy 6, Guiab 3, Famaranco 3, Celis 2, Tan 2, De Jesus 2, Amores 1, Abaoag 1, Arenal 0, Gonzales 0, Bongay 0, Villarin 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 40-19, 63-30, 76-42.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.