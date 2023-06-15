Encho Serrano makes winning debut for unbeaten Pampanga

ENCHO Serrano finally debuted for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns on Thursday, lifting his new team to an 81-66 win over Pasig MCW Sports in the 2023 MPBL season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

Serrano had 15 points, six assists, and four steals in his first game for his hometown team after he left the PBA for the MPBL at the end of his rookie contract with Phoenix Super LPG.

The former La Salle player's performance enabled Pampanga to stay unbeaten in 13 games while sending Pasig to its sixth loss in 15 outings.

Serrano helped Siomai King to the Pilipinas Super League D2 title in Quezon before finally playing for Pampanga at its home court.



