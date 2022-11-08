Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Nov 8
    Basketball

    Dwight Howard to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan T1 league

    by from the wires
    4 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    'SUPERMAN' is taking his act to Taiwan.

    Longtime NBA star Dwight Howard announced on Tuesday that he has signed to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in one of Taiwan's professional basketball leagues.

    "Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard aka Superman," Howard, 37, said in an Instagram post shared by the Taiwanese club. "I am so so excited, and I can't wait to touch down and play for the Taoyuan City Leopards."

    WATCH:

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 60 games.

    Watch Now

    He expressed hope of signing with an NBA team in the offseason but none of it panned out, including a reported interest from the Golden State Warriors.

    [READ: Ricci Rivero released by Taoyuan Pilots]

    The Leopards are one of two pro basketball teams based in Taoyuan. The other are the Pauian Pilots, who compete in the rival P.League.

    The Pilots recently parted ways with Ricci Rivero even before the Filipino can play his debut game, citing an injury.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again