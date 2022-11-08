Dwight Howard to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan T1 league

'SUPERMAN' is taking his act to Taiwan.

Longtime NBA star Dwight Howard announced on Tuesday that he has signed to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in one of Taiwan's professional basketball leagues.

"Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard aka Superman," Howard, 37, said in an Instagram post shared by the Taiwanese club. "I am so so excited, and I can't wait to touch down and play for the Taoyuan City Leopards."

Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers where he averaged 6.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 60 games.

He expressed hope of signing with an NBA team in the offseason but none of it panned out, including a reported interest from the Golden State Warriors.

The Leopards are one of two pro basketball teams based in Taoyuan. The other are the Pauian Pilots, who compete in the rival P.League.

The Pilots recently parted ways with Ricci Rivero even before the Filipino can play his debut game, citing an injury.