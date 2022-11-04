Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Ricci Rivero released by Taoyuan even before P. League+ debut

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Ricci Rivero Taoyuan
    Ricci Rivero played in just one preseason game in Taiwan.
    PHOTO: Taoyuan Pauian Pilots on Facebook

    RICCI Rivero has been released by the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots even before he made his P League+ debut.

    The team announced the shocking news on Friday, coming to terms with the Pinoy import.

    Rivero joined the team in September and suited up in one preseason game, registering nine points and eight assists against the Formosa Taishin Dreamers.

    He, though, was reportedly hobbled by an unspecified injury which led to his release.

    The P. League+ will open its brand new season tomorrow.

