Young La Salle guards Austria, Estacio stepping up in veterans' absence

ANTIPOLO -- La Salle may not have its veteran guards for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, but coach Derick Pumaren can take solace knowing how ready his young wards are.

La Salle young guns stepping up

Through three games, CJ Austria and Penny Estacio have seized the opportunity in stabilizing the backcourt for the Green Archers which led to their 2-1 record.

Austria has been solid with his 14.0 points and 3.3 assists, while Estacio is much like the same with his 12.0 points, 5.3 dimes, and 1.7 steals.

"The guys are stepping up and they took the challenge," said Pumaren, obviously satisfied with how the young bloods have held their own despite the team not having the likes of Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, and Schonny Winston.

Just take EcoOil-La Salle's 76-65 win over Centro Escolar University on Friday where the two steered the Taft crew to the victory.

Austria poured 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while Estacio churned out a solid performance of 12 points, five boards, and two assists to help the Green Archers fend off the Scorpions.

"Now that the veterans are not here yet, they should learn from this experience," said Pumaren.

But it's not just the two, with guards like Isaiah Blanco, Francis Escandor, and Mur Alao also gaining exposure from this stint in the developmental league.

For Pumaren, all of this is part of his plans for the Green Archers as they seek to come more prepared for the upcoming UAAP Season 85.

"This D-League is a part of the program. Now we can really prepare longer kasi noong nakaraang bubble, we only got a full lineup ng February tapos March, laro na kami agad," he said.

"This is a chance for guys to play and punan yung kulang namin, work on our chemistry and work on our game."

