La Salle silences CEU late for bounce-back win

ANTIPOLO -- EcoOil-La Salle got its act together late and muffled Centro Escolar University to take the 76-65 victory in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup Friday at Ynares Center here.

La Salle vs CEU D-League recap

CJ Austria stepped up with 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the Green Archers' bounce-back win to improve to a 2-1 card.

Michael Phillips also did damage down low with his 12 points, 11 boards, two steals, and two blocks, as Penny Estacio contributed 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Franz Diaz gave CEU a 59-58 lead with 6:06 to play, but it proved to be its last hurrah as EcoOil-La Salle went on a 16-0 tear to erect a 74-59 lead capped off by Joaqui Manuel's split from the line with 1:28 remaining.

"I think it's the mindset. If we don't come out ready for them, it's gonna be a long night for us but we didn't play the way we were supposed to do in the first three quarters. Luckily, we were able to regroup and we tightened up on defense," said coach Derick Pumaren.

Continue reading below ↓

Jerome Santos led the Scorpions with 16 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lenard Santiago added 13 points, seven boards, and four dimes, while Ronrei Tolentino had 11 in CEU's second straight defeat.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Scores:

ECOOIL-LA SALLE 76 -- Austria 18, M. Phillips 12, Estacio 12, Manuel 9, Nwankwo 6, Galman 6, Blanco 3, Alao 2, B. Phillips 2, Escandor 2, Cortez 2, Buensalida 2.

CEU 63 -- Santos 16, Santiago 13, Tolentino 11, Bernabe 9, Diaz 5, Balogun 4, Penano 4, Borromeo 2, Ancheta 1, Ferrer 0, Cabotaje 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 39-36, 52-50, 76-65.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.