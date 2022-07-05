Alocillo to coach UST as Manansala calls shots for St. Clare in D-League

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas will have a new coach, at least for the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Albert Alocillo will be tasked to handle the Growling Tigers as the team competes as Builders Warehouse-UST for the resumption of the developmental league.

See Jinino holds fort amid talks for SMC takeover of UST Tigers program

The Cebuano coach will hold the post in an interim capacity as the Espana crew prepares for UAAP Season 85.

Alocillo previously coached for the University of Southern Philippines Foundation and Don Bosco while also serving as an assistant under coach Jinino Manansala at UST.

Sherwin Concepcion is expected to lead the charge for the Growling Tigers, together with holdovers Bryan Santos and Nic Cabanero.

Racal Motors will back UST in the preseason tournament as talks remain for a potential San Miguel Corporation partnership.

Manansala is still under contract with the Growling Tigers until December.

Continue reading below ↓

He will be handling Adalem Construction-St. Clare in the PBA D-League competitions.

The Saints are coming off a NAASCU championship run to complete the five-peat behind MVP Johnsherick Estrada.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.