Resurgent UST forces sudden death vs St. Clare in D-League quarters

KEAN Baclaan kept Builders Warehouse-UST's dream run alive by scoring 35 points in a 98-93 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup quarterfinals on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The incoming rookie stood the mightiest among the Growling Tigers, going 3-of-6 from deep, to go with five assists and three rebounds off the bench to force the sudden-death duel against the Saints this Wednesday.

Baclaan fired 24 points in the second half, eight of which came in the fourth period as his timely baskets allowed his side to turn a tight 81-80 affair with 6:02 remaining into a comfortable 92-85 lead with 3:34 left to play.

Nic Cabanero also played big for Builders Warehouse-UST with 25 points and four boards, veteran Sherwin Concepcion provided stability with his 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Paul Manalang got 12 points, three boards, and three dimes.

"Nagkakaunawaan na ang mga bata. Maganda na ang samahan namin and we embraced yung system namin," said interim coach Albert Alocillo after the red-hot Growling Tigers extended their win streak to four.

Adalem-St. Clare tried to mount a late rally, getting within four after an Ahron Estacio split from the line, 97-93, in the last 52.1 seconds. But Builders Warehouse-UST's defense stood firm to complete the big victory for the sixth seed.

"Ayaw lang nila matalo," said Alocillo as his side kept its hopes alive for a potential semis clash against No. 2-seed EcoOil-La Salle.

The Growling Tigers also exacted revenge after tasting a narrow 87-86 loss at the hands of the Saints last July 21.

Joshua Fontanilla poured 23 points and five assists before fouling out with 4:36 left on the clock for the third-seeded Saints.

The scores:

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE-UST 98 - Baclaan 35, Cabanero 25, Concepcion 18, Manalang 12, Mantua 4, Stevens 2, Santos 1, M. Pangilinan 1, Wilson 0.

ADALEM-ST. CLARE 93 - Fontanilla 23, Estrada 15, Sumagaysay 14, Rojas 13, Lopez 10, Estacio 8, Gamboa 5, Ndong 4, Manacho 1, Sablan 0.

Quarters: 12-25, 39-43, 72-70, 98-93.

